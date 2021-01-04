Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 678,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 170,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

