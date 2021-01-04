Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $3.36 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

