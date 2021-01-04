Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,517 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

DS opened at $2.38 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DS shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Drive Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.