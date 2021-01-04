Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aphria by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aphria by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.