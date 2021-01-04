Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 14,534 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Village Farms International by 84.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $669.14 million, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

