Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 780.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.02 million, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

