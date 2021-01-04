Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Model N were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after buying an additional 507,697 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after buying an additional 518,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,196,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -87.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

