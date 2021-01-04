26,856 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,856 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $11.17 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 5.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

