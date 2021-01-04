Morgan Stanley Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $96,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBT. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

