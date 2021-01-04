Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.43 million, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

