iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iStar were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of iStar by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of iStar by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 12.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.71. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iStar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

