Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 90.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $74.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $115.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.