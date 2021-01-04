Morgan Stanley Sells 38,445 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Vector Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

VGR opened at $11.65 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vector Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

