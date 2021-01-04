U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $519.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

