Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 174,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

