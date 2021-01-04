Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $2,535,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

