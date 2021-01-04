Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

