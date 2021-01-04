Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

HIFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

HIFS stock opened at $216.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

