Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $662,000 Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 1,892,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 1,087,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $345,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

