Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Critical Analysis

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

This table compares Conversion Labs and Summer Infant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 12.14 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.19 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summer Infant.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Summer Infant -1.51% -12.69% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Conversion Labs and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Summer Infant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through international distributors, representatives, and retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.