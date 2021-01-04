Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $710,000 Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.26 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

