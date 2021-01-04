Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DSP Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in DSP Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 185.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

DSP Group stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.00. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

