Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Ardmore Shipping worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 120.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

