Critical Comparison: Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) vs. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Media 100 alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Media 100 and Stratasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratasys 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stratasys has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Media 100.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Media 100 and Stratasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stratasys $636.08 million 1.77 -$10.85 million $0.21 98.67

Media 100 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratasys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Stratasys -10.46% -1.97% -1.65%

Volatility & Risk

Media 100 has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratasys has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stratasys beats Media 100 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations. In addition, the company offers GrabCAD Print software that provides job programming, scheduling, monitoring, and analytics across various 3D printing technologies; and GrabCAD Workbench, a cloud-based project data management solution. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers, designers, manufacturers, and students to best practices through tutorials, discussion forums, and design/print challenges. Additionally, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs, as well as strategy, operations, and engineering consultancy services; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and offers plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services, carbon-fiber based printers, and elastomeric materials. Its products and services are primarily used in the automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, education, and consumer goods markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Media 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media 100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.