Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) versus PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Financial Contrast

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of PriceSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00

PriceSmart has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.37%. Given PriceSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A PriceSmart $3.22 billion 0.87 $73.19 million N/A N/A

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88% PriceSmart 2.37% 9.67% 5.34%

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PriceSmart has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Tuesday Morning on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

