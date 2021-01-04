Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNEYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $0.99 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.