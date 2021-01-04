Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

