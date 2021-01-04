Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

