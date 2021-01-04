Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PROF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $12,260,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Profound Medical by 48.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period.

Shares of PROF opened at $20.56 on Monday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

