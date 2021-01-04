Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,423 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 22.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Shares of UBX opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.