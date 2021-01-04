JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 80.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Citizens Holding has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

