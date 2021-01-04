Contrasting City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares City Office REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 4.37% 1.87% 0.57% Diversified Healthcare Trust -11.64% -6.33% -2.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $156.30 million 2.71 $1.80 million $1.17 8.35 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.94 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.15

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Diversified Healthcare Trust 3 3 1 0 1.71

City Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.05, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

