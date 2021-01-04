JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,585 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waitr by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 73,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waitr by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.78 on Monday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

