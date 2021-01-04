Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUNS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $14.46 on Monday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

