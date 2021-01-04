JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $122,000 Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

