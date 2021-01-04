JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $122,000 Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.
iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile
Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.