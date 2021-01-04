JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 902,182 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 902,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMLP opened at $1.43 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 3.04.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

