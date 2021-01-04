JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 3,866 Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.