BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDSI stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $424.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.76.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

