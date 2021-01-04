Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

