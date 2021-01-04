JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,860 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tenneco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenneco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tenneco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $419,028.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,803. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEN. BidaskClub cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

