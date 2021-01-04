Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONDY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

MONDY stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

