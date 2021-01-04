Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Tilly’s worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,648 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $243.01 million, a P/E ratio of 816.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

