Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,667,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,742,737.14.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$57,883.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total transaction of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total transaction of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total value of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total transaction of C$77,109.60.

REAL opened at C$19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.05.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

