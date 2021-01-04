Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Director Buys C$50,040.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,640.

AGI stock opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 42.77. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.39.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$291.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.44.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

