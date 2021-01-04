MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$404,960.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$404,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,287,114.74.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total transaction of C$207,870.55.

On Monday, December 21st, Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$359,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$166,921.00.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.12.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3955906 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.01.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

