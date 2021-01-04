Head-To-Head Review: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novanta and AMCI Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00 AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta presently has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.83%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than AMCI Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and AMCI Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $626.10 million 6.64 $40.77 million $2.14 55.24 AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than AMCI Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and AMCI Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16% AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13%

Summary

Novanta beats AMCI Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About AMCI Acquisition

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

