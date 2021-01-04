Head-To-Head Contrast: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) versus First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66% First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40 First National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than First National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.22 $59.20 million $3.10 9.87 First National $40.29 million 2.04 $10.14 million N/A N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats First National on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

