Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.