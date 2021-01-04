Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Thales in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

THLEF stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. Thales has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

