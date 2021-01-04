Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

